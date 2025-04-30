Pura Is Taking 15% Off Select Scents Just in Time for Mother’s Day

If you’re still searching for the perfect Mother’s Day gift (or just want to refresh your own space), Pura’s scent sale is here to help you wrap up something thoughtful. For a limited time, you can get 15% off select scents, including some of their bestselling and limited-edition fragrances—just be sure to order by May 2 to get it delivered in time for Mom’s big day.

15% Off Select Scents | Pura

Pura’s smart home fragrance diffusers have become a cult favorite for good reason. They let you schedule, customize, and control scent intensity straight from your phone—so your space always smells the way you want it to. You can even swap between fragrances in the same device, meaning no more committing to a single scent for weeks on end.

Right now, you can explore their entire lineup, including the new Pura Mini, a compact version perfect for smaller spaces like bathrooms, entryways, or bedrooms. It still delivers the same smart scenting features in a sleek, space-saving design.

You can also shop the Pura 4, their most advanced diffuser yet, with improved scent diffusion, better airflow, and a customizable nightlight. It’s a great gift for anyone who loves a cozy, elevated home vibe—and the device itself looks just as good as it smells.

Whether you’re shopping for Mom, prepping your home for spring, or just need a little aromatherapy boost, this deal is a great excuse to treat yourself (or someone else) to something that smells amazing.

Don’t forget to order by May 2 to ensure your gift arrives in time for Mother’s Day!