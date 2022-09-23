Pumpkin Spice Essentials | Amazon

Pumpkin spice is something you either love or hate. There’s really no middle ground . I’m of the camp that loves it and everything else about the fall and I’m convinced the people who don’t like it, don’t actually hate pumpkin spice. They just don’t like how present it is everywhere eve n though no one is making them order it. If you’re not one of those weirdos, perhaps you’d like to join me in filling out homes with the scent of the season. Throw on your flannel and kick off those boots. Here are some of the must-have pumpkin spice essentials to pick up this fall.

Starting off fresh. This list is about pumpkin spice so go ahead and grab it in its purest form – a wall plug-in that makes your house smell like it. This comes with a pack of two and can last you through the autumn.

Light up a nice pumpkin spice candle right before your friends arrive if you want the first thing out of their mouths to be, “Oh my gosh, it smells amazing in here.” Amazon has this Vill age Candle for just $20.

Y ou don’t need to drive on down to your local coffee shop every time you’re in the mood to sip on something pumpkin spiced. Stock up on your own set of K-Cups to you can make you’re own whenever you’re in the mood.

Not a coffee fan? No problem. Pumpkin spiced treats come in many different varieties. You can get four bags of cookies from Tate’s Bake Shop for just $22.

Okay, this one I’m actually not sure about. I’m starting to side with the other camp of people who hate everything pumpkin spice. But you know what? Maybe this stuff is the bomb. Maybe pumpkin spice gum is life-changing . If you end up trying it, please let me know how it is.



Alrighty, I’m back in it baby. Never have I considered mixing the flavors of pumpkin spice with peanut butter but luckily someone else already thought of it. I’ve never added something to my cart so quickly in my life.

Looking for that boost of energy or quick meal as you’re running out the door, you can do it with some seasonal flair. RXBAR has a limited edition pumpkin spice flavor because of course they do. Everything should have a limited edition pumpkin spice flavor.

A big reason pumpkin spice is as present as it is in the zeitgeist is because of Starbucks having built its entire fall season around it. If you’re a big fan of the Starbucks pumpkin spice lattes, you can stock your fridge with them with eight bottles for $30.