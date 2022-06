Iron Gym Pull-Up Bar | $26 | Amazon



Getting fit at home is getting easier and easier as more gym equipment becomes more versatile, and also more affordable. A classic bit of kit has to be a pull-up bar, and this Iron Gym Pull-Up Bar is down to $26 today. This pull-up bar is designed to fit across most doorways, has multiple grip points to allow you to hit different muscle groups, can support weights of up to 300 pounds , and is incredibly easy to install as well.