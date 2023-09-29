Protect Yourself on the Road With This Mirror Dash Cam for $50 off

You would hope to never need to use it, but you’ll be glad you have it when you do. This dash cam features a front and rear camera that can record in 4K. Protect yourself from any liability issues by being able to pull up exactly what went down. It uses voice control and comes with a 32GB memory card which has built-in GPS tracking. It’s easy to install and operate, plus right now it’s on sale.
Pelsee P12 Pro 4K Mirror Dash Cam | $100 | Amazon
Right now, you can get this mirror dash cam for 33% off, bringing the price down from $150 to just $100.
Advertisement