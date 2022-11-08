EighteenTek Sports Tent | $104 | 6% Off | Amazon

Sports. Camping. Parades . Picnics. All events that get ruined by weather. And if the organizer of the event is one of those “rain or shine” folks—or if you want a little more personal space on the field—this sports tent is just the trick. This pod gives you a little more personal space, as it fits just one person and a chair in the individual size. And yet, you can see the entire outdoors before you—your kid on the field, the marching band stomping by—with both protection from the elements, and from nasty UV rays. This tent includes sandbags and stakes to keep it grounded and glow-in-the-dark zippers to free yourself from the bubble. Fold-up is easy when the sporting event has ended; the bubble will live to sport another day.