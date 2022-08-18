Cut Resistant Gloves | $12 | Amazon

Food prep can be dangerous due to all the sharp knives you’ll be working with. Take extra caution with some cut-resistant gloves. These are made of HPPE fiber material to prevent knives from being able to cut through. They are 100% food safe, the tightly knit material is easy to take on and off, and they are machine washable . Use them for dicing vegetables , meat cutting, or even shucking oysters. The pair of gloves are currently $6 off at Amazon so go ahead and cut into your total spending instead of into your hands.