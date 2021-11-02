Eufy Security Floodlight Cam 2 Pro | $250 | Amazon | Use Code EUFY88423



For this holiday season, give yourself the gift of peace of mind. This security camera can pan and tilt a full 360°. Its AI locks and tracks onto its subject to make sure any movement is recorded in 2K Full HD. The smart lighting has three 3,000-lumen tunable light panels which can adjust color temperature and brightness based on time of day, schedules, and motion detection. The Eufy Security Floodlight Cam 2 Pro normally goes for $300, but you can grab it for $50 off when you use the code EUFY88423 at checkout—valid through Friday, November 5th.