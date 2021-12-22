V olume Limiting Bluetooth BuddyPhones (Blue) | $25 | Amazon

Kids are getting exposed to technology at younger and younger ages. That freaks some people out, but honestly when literal books started hitting the shelves, much of the public cried out, “think of the children!” Almost anything can be bad for children if used incorrectly or unsafely, so let’s just put our efforts toward making it safe. The Bluetooth headphones for instance are designed with children in mind, limiting the max volume to protect kids’ hearing. They’ve also got cool robots, unicorns, and astronauts on the side which is something I wouldn’t be opposed to more adult-focused tech implementing, The BuddyPhones are each $15 off at Amazon.