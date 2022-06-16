Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle | $350 | StackSocial

Bring the fun of 3D printing into the playroom. This is 3D printing made simple. The Toybox 3D printer, which was featured on Shark Tank, allows you to print your own toys easily with access to a massive toy catalog. The printer comes with 8 filaments so your toys can be full of color. The companion app features an ever-expanding catalog of toys based on DC Comics, Cartoon Network, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, Friends, Seinfeld, and more. It also supports uploading your own designs. Right now you can get the Toybox 3D printer bundled with the extra filaments for 25% off.