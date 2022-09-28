Sony OLED 65" BRAVIA A80K Series | $1, 698 | Amazon

Sony OLED 5 5" BRAVIA A80K Series | $1,2 98 | Amazon

Amazon Prime members occasionally get access to exclusive deals with the subscription. Right now, members can order a Sony OLED 65" BRAVIA smart TV for $602 off its normal price. That’s one heck of a saving . This is a great option for PS5 users as it comes with features only available on BRAVIA TVs. You know how when you start up a new game and it prompts you to adjust the brightness until the little icon disappears? You won’t have to hear thanks to Auto HDR Tone Mapping which automatically applies the best settings for you.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy the 65" for $1698 at Amazon