Philips Sonicare Toothbrush | $160 | 41% Off

Crest 3D Whitestrips | $30 | 35% Off

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser | $45 | 55% Off

The luxury car of electric toothbrushes is only $160 for Prime Day. You better believe the Philips Sonicare is the Number One most recommended electric toothbrush by dental professionals. It’s easy to imagine why: the included Sonicare app gives you feedback on your brushing so your dentist stops yelling at you, and the brush can adjust to five modes and three intensities. Even more mind-boggling than a dentist in your phone, the included glass actually charges your Sonicare––and looks very natural on a bathroom counter. A USB charging case makes this toothbrush travel-friendly, so you’re always smiling bright on vacation.

Beyond the Sonicare, Prime Day has other sweet deals to make you smile, like a 22 pack of Crest 3D Whitestrips for $30 and remove 14 years of stains. And if a Waterpik is more your jam, this one is 55% off at $45 for the cleanest gums of your life.

