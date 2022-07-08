Smile Brilliant’s Oral Care Prime Day Deals | 70% Off | Smile Brilliant



With how literally everything in the world is going right now, I’m drinking a lot of coffee and grinding my teeth at night due to stress. If you’re anything like me, this is not doing great things for our teeth. Luckily, Smile Brilliant is doing a Prime Day sale starting now and going through the end of Prime Day on July 13 , giving up to 70% off on Smile Brilliant Lab Direct oral care products. This includes custom-fitted teeth whitening trays, custom-fitted night guards, cariPRO electric toothbrushes, cariPRO water flossers, dental probiotics, and more. As an added bonus, buyers get a free bottle of cariPRO Dental Probiotics (a $24 value) when they spend more than $50.

Smile Brilliant’s lab is a direct process so you can skip the dental appointment time and cost by letting making your own dental impressions and sending them right to Smile Brilliant’s Dental Lab using a pre-paid postage envelope. Within a week, your trays or night guards are created and sent back to you, giving you a quick turnaround time to whiten and protect your smile. Smile Brilliant is HSA and FSA eligible, accepting Health Savings Account and Flex Spending Account payments. Might as well use those dollars before you get to the end of the year and lose it.