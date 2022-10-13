Top Deals | Best Buy
Sad that Prime Day is over? Don’t be! Best Buy is picking up the slack with a sales event of its own. From smart TVs to earbuds to laptops, there are plenty of opportunities to save.
Samsung 65” OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV | $1,000 off
Samsung finally entered the space of OLED TVs and oh boy is it worth it. This 4K Tv is able to achieve amazing details with intense contrast for a cinematic experience to die for.
LG 75" NanoCell 4K UHD TV | $320 off
LG’s NanoCell tech is able to achieve incredibly vivid colors with deep blacks. And with its new user interface, webOS 22, you’ll be able to customize your viewing experience with separate accounts for each member of the family.
Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise Cancelling In-Ear Headphones | $30 off
This set of earbuds will get you 8 hours of listening with crystal clear sound. They’re water resistant making them great to take on runs or to the gym.
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa (2-Pack) | $10 off
The end of Prime Day doesn’t have to mean the end of Amazon savings. Best Buy has a 2-pack of the 4th generation Echo Dot for just $90. You can link them together to create stereo sounds when listening to music or even use them with your TV.
Elgato Cam Link 4K | $30 off
Whether you are a Twitch streamer or just someone who makes a lot of Zoom calls, you can elevate your setup by replacing your webcam with a professional-grade DSLR. Just connect your camera to this Elgato Cam Link and you’ll be able to record yourself at your computer in 4K.
HP Omen 16.1" Gaming Laptop | $300 off
This gaming laptop packs a powerful punch being decked out with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800 and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060. Play all the latest and greatest games with high performance.
LG 34” UltraWide FHD HDR FreeSync Monitor | $70 off
A wide monitor is one of those things that once you have, you’ll never want to go back. Experience a wider field of view for your workspace and get an advantage in certain games like those of the real-time strategy variety.
Philips Hue Ambiance Gradient Lightstrip Base | $30 off
Control the lighting around your home to levels you never dreamed possible. These Phillips Hue lightstrips can be placed along edges in your home to cast light of any color on your walls. set up routines or pair them with Alexa to take control even further.
In addition, Best Buy is offering membership to Best Buy Totaltech, granting you access to around-the-clock tech support. With it, you’ll gain access to free 24/7 Geek Squad support for all the technology in your home. You don’t even have to have purchased it at Best Buy. You’ll also get up to 24 months of product protection on any new tech you buy including AppleCare+ on Apple products. Delivery and installation also come free for everything from TV mounting to smart video doorbell setup. You can sign up today for $200.