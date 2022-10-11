Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (Unlocked) | $860 | $200 off

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (Unlocked) | $1,500 | $470 off

In the face of stern competition from rival Apple, Samsung has really upped its game for Amazon’s Early Access Sales event. Right now you can nab two of the hottest new smartphones on the market: The Z Flip 4 and the Z Fold 4, for up to almost 25% off the usual asking price. This is a hell of a deal, considering both phones have been available for less than two months. If you’ve been waiting on an upgrade, now’s the time.

G/O Media may get a commission get the Z Flip 4 on Amazon