Wemax Nova 4K Smart Laser Projector | $1900 | Amazon



Prime Day continues and with that, we have a Wemax Nova 4K Projector that has dropped in price to $1900. It’s powered by Android TV meaning you can stream your favorite content from H BO Max, Hulu, Netflix, or Disney+ right on the projector without the need of a media streaming device like a Fire Stick TV. The projector sits on a shelf or entertainment center on the same side of the room as you want it to be projecting. Just position it between 5.5" and 19.3" away from the wall to create a screen size between 80" and 150". That’s right, this thing supports and full 150" with HDR10 . Good luck finding a TV that big.