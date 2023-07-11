Prime Day Deal: Make Kitchen Clean-up Easier With 30% Off GreenPan Nonstick Cookware

We’re pretty sure everyone agrees: the best part of cooking is eating, and the worst part is cleaning up. There’s nothing more annoying after a great dinner than seeing a gigantic pile of pots and pans in the sink, right? Luckily, GreenPan’s here to help — and with a great discount for Prime Day. As the industry leader in ceramic nonstick cookware, they make products that are tough and capable in the kitchen and a piece of cake to clean up afterward. And they’re offering 30% off this amazing 22-piece cookware set for a very short time at Amazon.

GreenPan Valencia 22-Piece Cookware Set | 30% off | Amazon

This set has pretty much everything you’ll ever need for cooking on the stove (four pots, seven pans, plus lids for almost everything), so it’s a great investment. The pieces have stainless steel handles, so they transition easily from stovetop to oven. GreenPan ensures they’re PFAS-free, so no need to worry about harmful chemicals. And every pot and pan is durable enough to use with metal utensils and in the dishwasher. Don’t miss this (very) limited-time deal — 30% off at Amazon for Prime Day.