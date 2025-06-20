Today is Prime Day! As yesterday was Prime Day, the same as tomorrow and the day after will be Prime Day. While we sit here wondering why Amazon hasn't changed the name of its four-day sales event to Prime Days yet, let's take a look at some spectacular deals currently live on the site.

We've done the hard work for you, gathering the best deals on computers, tablets, and TVs that will be active through July 11.

Computer & Tablet Deals Apple MacBook Air (M4) This 2025-model MacBook Air uses the latest M4 chip, built for Apple Intelligence. It's working with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage on its SSD. Right now, it's 15% off.

Samsung 15” Galaxy AI Book4 Powered by the Snapdragon X Plus processor, this 15-inch 2024 laptop is built to support the features of Galaxy AI, such as live captioning during video calls. Get it for 33% off.

See for $600 at Samsung Microsoft Surface Laptop The 2025 Surface laptop has a 13-inch touchscreen. It's thin, lightweight, and can stay unplugged all day long thanks to its long battery life that can last up to 23 hours. The laptop is now 16% off.

See for $760 at Amazon Samsung Odyssey G3 Monitor This 27-inch gaming monitor from Samsung has a 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It's also available in 24-inch or 32-inch. Right now, it's down 43%.

See for $130 at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Tablet This 11-inch tablet is ultra-slim, yet durable. It's got rich, built-in sound and a storage size of 64GB. Get this 2023-model tablet for 40% off.

See for $133 at Samsung Apple iPad (A16) This 11-inch iPad has two 12MP cameras, supports Wi-Fi 6, and can store 128GB. Choose between pink, blue, silver, or yellow and get it for 20% off.

See for $280 at Amazon Amazon Fire Max 11 This is the latest model Aamzon Fire Max. It measures in at 11 inches and has a 14-hour battery life, plus can come with an optional stylus and keyboard. Get it for 39% off.

See for $140 at Amazon TV Deals LG B3 Series 77-inch OLED This LG smart TV utilizes over 8.3 million self-lit pixels that can create perfect blacks and vibrant colors. The 77-inch model is down 35% for Prime Day.

See for $1,497 at Amazon Roku Smart TV 65-Inch Plus Series This QLED TV displays in up to 4K and comes with a voice remote to make searching through content simple. For Prime Day, it's down 31%.

See for $448 at Amazon Samsung 65-Inch Frame TV This 65-inch display has an anti-glare surface and mat framing that makes the whole thing look like a work of art when not in use. It displays famous paintings when not in use. Get it for 40% off.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Upgrade any TV into a Smart TV with a Fire Stick capable of streaming content in 4K. Even play Xbox games streamed without requiring a console. The Fire Stick is down 50%.

See for $25 at Amazon Hisense 65-inch ULED This Google Smart TV supports a native refresh rate of 165Hz, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision IQ. Get great audio with 2.1.2 Ch surround sound. The TV is down 47%.

See for $798 at Amazon Amazon Fire TV Cube Amazon's premium streaming device supports 4K, Dolby Vision, HDR, and Dolby Atmos audio along with Wi-Fi 6E. Get it for $90.