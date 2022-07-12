GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker | $429 | Amazon



Folks, you know good ice when you crunch it. This GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker serves up the chewy ice for all your iced coffee needs (and other beverages of course). This machine makes nugget-shaped ice that is made of “compacted ice flakes,” which gives them a crunchable texture. Beyond that cronch, the sleek GE machine can hold up to 3 pounds of ice, and can make up to 24 pounds of ice per day. This one doesn’t have Bluetooth capability, but there is a model that does, so you can refresh your crispy nugget-shaped ice presumably from the other room.