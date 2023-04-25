It's all consuming.
Kitchen

Price Drop: This Nutribullet Is $104, Down From $150

Take 31% off and make the smoooooothest smoothies.

Erin O'Brien
Lowest price ever: Make smoothies three ways with 31% off the Nutribullet.
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

A blender is a kitchen staple, obviously. This high-quality blender by Nutribullet is its lowest price ever—only $104 for this combo set that has three vessels to blend your delicious treats. Smoothies, milkshakes, soups and sauces are easy-easy-easy in a Nutribullet—the cyclone movement of the blade leaves no chunks!

NutriBullet Blender Combo | $104 | 31% Off | Amazon

This set includes two cups with to-go lids for smoothies on the go—and a larger vessel for bigger batch stuff. Plus, a tamper—and tamper plus cyclone blade creates a powerful vortex. Another plus? It’s all dishwasher safe. This is the lowest price this set has been in a while—grab it before peak poolside smoothie season.

