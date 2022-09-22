Razer Anzu Smart Glasses | $50 | Amazon

Razer is now in the business of glasses it seems—particularly in smart wearables. These blue light- filtering glasses have a built-in mic and speakers while also doing things you’d expect regular blue light-filtering glasses to do. And that’s filter out that pesky blue light gleaming from your smartphone all day. They come with swappable lenses to become sunglasses if you want to take them outside . Plus, they are voice assistant compatible. You can pretend to be a spy while at the grocery store by asking Alexa if you already have eggs at home. The glasses are a full 75 % off at the moment.