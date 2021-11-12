Up to 46% Off NewAir Beverage Fridges | Amazon

I don’t know about you, but having a little fridge full of my favorite beers goes a long way to making me feel like a fancy boy, but also the practical benefit of loading one of these suckers up and saving space in my actual refrigerator is one of those things that, once you’ve done it, you won’t know how you ever didn’t. If you don’t know that life, you’d best start knowing it, and this sale is the time to do it! And you can get as fancy as you want; keep it simple with this one for $286, or go all out with the $854 5.72 cu ft one with RGB lights, a touch screen, and a digital thermostat! You can cram 224 cans into that thing, so you might as well!

