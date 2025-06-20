Logo
Prepare Meals Easily for 8 or More With a Crock-Pot Slow Cooker, Just $34

For a limited time, Walmart has this 7-quart Crock-Pot slow cooker on sale for 16% off in two stylish color options.

ByJoe Tilleli
Crock-Pots have gotten a bad rep because of a certain episode of This Is Us (if you know, you know). However, what happened there was just a plot device for a TV show. I wouldn't worry so much.

That's because a Crock-Pot slow cooker is an excellent countertop appliance that can open up a world of options in the kitchen for you. This 7-quart slow cooker can prepare meals to serve eight people or more.

Crock-Pot Manual 7-Quart Slow Cooker | 16% off | Walmart

Cooking is effortless. You can prepare healthy and delicious meals with minimal cleanup. Some meals might just require using the slow cooker and nothing else —so simple. The pot itself it dishwasher safe, so just stick it in there when you're finished up.

Choose between two stylish colors. The slow cooker comes in either mussel gray or "reflection," which I guess is what they're calling teal now. Both are on sale now for 16% off. That brings the price down to just $34.

See for $34 at Walmart


