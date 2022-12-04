We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Zober Large Christmas Ornament Storage Box | $28 | 13% Off | Amazon

Zober Premium Wrapping Paper Storage Container | $24 | 20% Off | Amazon

The holiday season is a time of cheer, but boy is there a lot of cleanup afterwards. My little organizational freaks out ther e would love to know about this duo: wrapping paper storage and an ornament storage box. Together, they make post-Christmas cleanup as smooth as a cup of hot cocoa. The ornament storage has adjustable dividers for organizing bulbs and keepsakes and can store up to 128 ornaments at a time within its tear-proof walls. The wrapping paper storage helps you see what you have, and what you need, with room for 18-20 standard rolls and slots for ribbons, bows, and tissue paper. Once everyone’s presents are wrapped and the tree has been dismantled, stow them away beneath a bed til next year.



