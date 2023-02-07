Pre-Orders of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Come With Amazon Gift Cards of Up to $100

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Samsung Ga laxy S23 Series + Gift Card | Amazon

Earlier this month, Samsung unveiled its latest in the lineup of Galaxy smartphones—the S23 series. There’s a fair bit of improvement over last year’s models, particularly when it comes to the camera. Pre-orders are open now, but if you do yours through Amazon, you’ll be treated to an Amazon gift card of up to $100. They also come with free storage upgrades.

The S23 Ultra supports a new Super HDR with a wider 12-bit dynamic color range thanks to its 200MP camera lens . You can film in 8K and absorb 2.5x more light for incredibly clear details. You’ll get brighter photos in low light conditions and it has a faster, more reliable autofocus. It also comes with a built-in S-Pen and a screen size of 6.8".

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $1200 at Amazon

G/O Media may get a commission Official NFL PRODUCTS Official NFL Apple Watch Bands Touchdown!

MobyFox has partnered with the NFL Players Association to bring mega fans a series of hand-crafted Apple Watch bands crafted from authentic football leather. Choose from bands featuring Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Mac Jones, Justin Fields, Josh Allen, and Dak Prescott. Buy at MobyFox Advertisement

The S23+ uses a 50MP camera lens. It has a slightly smaller screen compared to the Ultra coming in at 6.6" and with a round edge.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $1000 at Amazon

Advertisement

The S23 gets you the same specs as the S23+ but in a smaller package. Its screen size is 6.1".