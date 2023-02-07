It's all consuming.
Mobile Devices

Pre-Orders of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Come With Amazon Gift Cards of Up to $100

Secure your pre-order of the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphone and receive an Amazon gift card.

Joe Tilleli
Earlier this month, Samsung unveiled its latest in the lineup of Galaxy smartphones—the S23 series. There’s a fair bit of improvement over last year’s models, particularly when it comes to the camera. Pre-orders are open now, but if you do yours through Amazon, you’ll be treated to an Amazon gift card of up to $100. They also come with free storage upgrades.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra & $100 Gift Card | $1,200

The S23 Ultra supports a new Super HDR with a wider 12-bit dynamic color range thanks to its 200MP camera lens. You can film in 8K and absorb 2.5x more light for incredibly clear details. You’ll get brighter photos in low light conditions and it has a faster, more reliable autofocus. It also comes with a built-in S-Pen and a screen size of 6.8".

Samsung Galaxy S23+ & $100 Gift Card | $1,000

The S23+ uses a 50MP camera lens. It has a slightly smaller screen compared to the Ultra coming in at 6.6" and with a round edge.

Samsung Galaxy S23 & $50 Gift Card | $800

The S23 gets you the same specs as the S23+ but in a smaller package. Its screen size is 6.1".

