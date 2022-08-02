SEGA Genesis Mini 2 | $108 | Amazon



Due to the global chip shortage, the SEGA Genesis Mini 2 is only being sold in North America a nd Europe through Amazon’s Japan Store. The Mini 2 will feature more than 50 games including a game that has not ever yet been released. Details have yet to be revealed regarding on that particular game, but the console will also now feature Sega CD games. So yes, Sonic fans you’ll be able to play Sonic CD. The SEGA Genesis Mini 2 is listed for $108 (plus $21 for shipping) and is expected to release on October 27 this year.

