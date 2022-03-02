Pokémon Scarlet (Nintendo Switch) | $60

As inevitable as the heat death of the universe, every few years we will get a new mainline Pokémon game—and here they are! Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet will kick off the 9th generation of the series. We know very little so far. We’ve seen the starters and it appears the new region is based on Spain. I’m not the type of player who has stayed loyal to one type throughout the games. I usually just go with whichever character design just speaks to me the most. And I gotta say, it’s going to be really tough here. This might be my favorite group of starters since the original lineup. Right now, I think Fuecoco is in the lead. his stupid, little apple-shaped head makes me happy and he’s got a name that is fire, both literally and figuratively speaking. Both versions of the game are available for pre-order. No set release date yet, but Nintendo announced in the reveal trailer it’d be late 2022.

