Pre-Order Yourself the New Google Pixel 8, Get a Watch or Buds for FREE

The new Google Pixel 8 Pro is nearly here, and it looks to be an absolute monster of a mobile phone. If you’re interested in it, then you’l be very glad to know you can actually pre-order a Google Pixel 8 Pro With Free Pixel Buds Pro or Google Pixel 8 Pro With Free Pixel Watch 2, thanks to some pre-order offers. On top of the free watch or buds, you can save up to $800 with a qualified trade in. We love a good offer, and so should you.

The phone itself shines in a lot of cool ways, but our favorite new features include the ability to translate things in real-time, making conversations with other languages or holidays in general a lot easier, and an AI-infused camera system that can fix up any photo issues as they appear. You can even save some money on it thanks to some trade-in offers too, so have a look at those to see if your current mobile is worth a chunk of change.