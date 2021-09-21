Marvel Spider-Ham Kuricha 8-Inch Sitting Plush | $17 | Entertainment Earth

In 2018, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse took the world by storm with a heartfelt, intense, hilarious, and beautifully animated movie that I never in a million years thought Sony execs would take a chance on. From it’s success, we’ve gotten a Miles Morales standalone Spider-Man game and the MCU now introducing elements of the multiverse storylines by bringing back characters and cast members from previous Spider-Man franchises. In addition to that, it also got us this adorable, cuddly Spider-Ham plush doll. Pre-orders are open now with an expected release for January 2022. Hug him and squeeze him all you want for just $17. I just hope his hands aren’t wet.