Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core | $130 | Amazon

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Component Pack | $130 | Amazon

The Elite Series 2 controller might just be the best controller on the market. I love the weight of it in my hands and the Xbox controller form factor in general is unmatched. It’s just expensive though, retailing for $180 and only sporadically dipping below that. This is in part due to all the components it comes with from the paddles, extra thumbsticks and d-pad , the case, etc. You may not even find yoursel f using all of them. Lucky for you, Microsoft is now selling the core of the Elite Series 2 controller by itself with the component pack separately. If you’re primarily interested in the adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wrap -around rubberized grip, and hair-trigger locks, there’s no sense wasting that extra case on them. Of course, if you’re just mesmerized by the new white color option and still want all the bells and whistles , you can just add the component pack to your cart as well. The Elite Series 2 Core controller is available for pre-order now for $130 and will be released September 21.