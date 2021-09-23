Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary White Lantern Glow-in-the-Dark Funko Pop | $15 | Entertainment Earth
It’s been long while since Wonder Woman made her first appearance in All Star Comics #8 back in 1941. We’ve seen countless iterations since then from her many standalone comics, to the Justice League, to animated shows, to Gal Gadot’s recent performances. Celebrate these 80 years with an exclusive White Lantern Wonder Woman glow-in-the-dark Funko Pop from Entertainment Earth. Pre-orders are open now for $15 and it is expected to release in November of this year.