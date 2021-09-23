Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary White Lantern Glow-in-the-Dark Funko Pop | $15 | Entertainment Earth

It’s been long while since Wonder Woman made her first appearance in All Star Comics #8 back in 1941 . We’ve seen countless iterations since then from her many standalone comics, to the Justice League, to animated shows, to Gal Gadot’s recent performances . Celebrate t hese 80 years with an exclusive White Lantern Wonder Woman g low-in-the-d ark Funko Pop from Entertainment Earth. Pre-orders are open now for $15 and it is expected to release in November of this year.