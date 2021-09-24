Tineco FLOOR ONE S5 Wet/Dry Vacuum (Pre-order) | $500 | Best Buy



Fall is here, and that means it’s time to stay inside and get cozy. Unfortunately, it likely means you’ll be tracking in a bunch of dirt and snow at some point as the chilly weather sets in. Be ready with a sweet new vacuum so your floors can stay as clean and pristine as possible. Pre-order the upcoming Tineco FLOOR ONE S5 Wet/Dry Vacuum for $500 right now at Best Buy, and then get it when it releases on September 30. It comes in a great-looking black and can tackle both wet and dry cleaning. It can both mop and vacuum in one step, thanks to its iLoop Smart Sensor Technology. That means it can automatically adjust water flow, brush roller speed, and suction based on the type of mess you’re tackling. There’s an LCD screen that will also change to display what type of mess is being tackled, and will even let you know when the floor is clean. It’s cleaning streamlined into one simple step, and you can use it on hard floors as well. Want to put less time and thought into cleaning and get to doing it instead? Pr-order this (very cool) vacuum.