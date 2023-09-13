Pre-Order The Stunning Mario Red Nintendo Switch OLED To Guarantee You'll Get It On Launch

This Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Red Edition is absolutely stunning, and you can pre-order it right now for $350. The Nintendo Switch OLED upgrades the original console with a far superior screen that really lets it shine in handheld mode, and this version comes with Mario Red splashed all over it and the Joy-Cons.

Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Red Edition | $350

We’re not lying when we say that this is the best way to experience Nintendo games on the go, and while any OLED Switch is a good choice, the colors of this one are undoubtedly a winning strategy. So, pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Red Edition before it goes out of stock.