Pre-Order The Stunning Mario Red Nintendo Switch OLED To Guarantee You'll Get It On Launch

We're not sure if you've heard of Mario, but he is very red.

Jason Coles
The OLED is the best Switch on the market, and this one is red.
Image: Jason Coles

This Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Red Edition is absolutely stunning, and you can pre-order it right now for $350. The Nintendo Switch OLED upgrades the original console with a far superior screen that really lets it shine in handheld mode, and this version comes with Mario Red splashed all over it and the Joy-Cons.

Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Red Edition | $350

We’re not lying when we say that this is the best way to experience Nintendo games on the go, and while any OLED Switch is a good choice, the colors of this one are undoubtedly a winning strategy. So, pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Red Edition before it goes out of stock.

