Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) | $240 | Amazon



So what’s new about the second generation pair of Apple AirPods Pro? Well to name a few ... it’ll feature 2x stronger active noise cancellation., longer battery life granting up to 6 hours of listening time with ANC enabled and 30 hours of total listening time thanks to the MagSafe charging case, a new smaller silicone ear tip for tinier ears, a new chip, enhanced Bluetooth, and more. The new set of Apple AirPods Pro go for $240 and will be out September 23.