Pre-Order Pokémon TCG: Sword and Shield-Astral Radiance Elite Trainer Box | $40 | GameStop

Collectors rejoice! Another Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield is on the way. Right now, you can pre-order the Astral Radiance Elite Trainer Box. Thanks to our pals at GameStop, this will be dropping on May 27, but you can secure yours now. This box will have 65 card sleeves, 45 TCG Energy cards, a player’s guide to the Astral Radiance expansion, the rulebook, dice, a competition-legal coin, acrylic condition markers, and a code card for TCG Game Live. These collectors boxes are a great way to organize your cards and add some exclusives to your decks, like Origin Forme Palkia and Dialga. Snag Hisuian Decidueye, Typhlosion, and Samurott too. I was lucky enough to see this box, and that Typhlosion is gorgeous! This is an excellent addition to your Pokémon arsenal.