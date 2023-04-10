Pre-Order The Hot And Trending Fujifilm X100V Digital Camera For $1,400





If you’re an avid shutterbug, you probably take pictures of – well, everything and everyone. Maybe you’d like to advance your photography skills, but you’re not ready for the expense and bulk of DSLR camera and its countless array of lenses. Well, we got a solution for you. Pre-order the Fujifilm X100V Digital Camera for $1400 at Adorama. This compact, versatile mirrorless camera is trending and is very difficult to find. So, you should pre-order before all the other cool kids snap it up.

The X100V is the latest addition to Fujifilm’s X-100 series. Fujifilm packs an APS-C format 26.1 MP X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor and an expanded phase-detection system with 425 selectable points for faster and more precise focusing under a variety of lighting conditions. The incorporated Fujinon 23mm f/2 wide-angle prime lens has two aspherical elements for rendering sharper images, while also having better control over depth of field. And if you like to shoot video, the X100V can record 4K video at 30 fps and full HD videos at up to 120 fps. The camera also comes in silver or black to complement Fujifilm’s beloved camera design.



