We all love the Nintendo Switch, but it isn’t the most ergonomic way to play games w hile in handheld mode. Hori came out with a solution to this with the Split Pad Pro, however, it does add quite a bit of bulk to an already large gaming handheld. They are now releasing a new compact version which takes the bests of both worlds. The new Joy-Con alternatives are slightly wider than the official Nintendo counterparts allowing for offset buttons and analog sticks. Also new is the inclusion of back buttons which are always treat to add more versatility to how you play. The Hori Split Pad Compact is available for pre-order at $50 and will release on December 6.