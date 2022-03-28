TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection (Nintendo Switch) | $40 | Amazon

Possibly the most exciting announcement for me personally showed up last week. All of the retro Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle games are coming together in a single package for me to experience once more on modern platforms. “BIG APPLE, 3 AM” is ingrained in my mind forever. I had been hoping that TMNT IV: Turtles In Time would eventually make its way to Nintendo Online’s SNES offerings, but this is so much better, even if I have a top pay $40 for it. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection comes with 13 games total (listed below) and some of which will have online multiplayer.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time (Super Nintendo)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Super Nintendo)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist (Sega Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Sega Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of The Foot Clan (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Back From The Sewers (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Radical Rescue (Game Boy)

The collection will be arriving on all major consoles sometime later this year. Pre-orders are open now.