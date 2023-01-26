It's all consuming.
Pre-Order Hogwarts Legacy Collector's Edition and Get a $10 Best Buy Gift Card

You're going to play it. Might as well plan ahead and grab those free Best Buy bucks.

Samantha Ruddy
Hogwarts Legacy Collector’s Edition | $290 | Best Buy

The game of your childhood dreams is less than a month away and Best Buy is offering a $10 gift card if you pre-order the Collector’s Edition now. What’s in the Collector’s Edition? Your own life-size floating wand, a robe, early access to the game (72 whole hours!), and even some bonus items for your new virtual self. Don’t blow a $10 Best Buy gift card by waiting until the game is already out. Reserve your copy of the Collector’s Edition, start playing early, and use your free gift card to get $10 off Best Buy’s #1 pre-ordered game.

