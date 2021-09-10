LEGO Bonsai Tree Building Kit | $40 | Amazon

Building LEGO sets and trimming a b onsai tree are not too dissimilar . Both are these slow, focus, methodical task you choose to do to sculp one thing into something else. When focused on it, both can help you achieve flow and reach a zen-like state. So it only makes sense to make a LEGO bonsai tree set. Focus your mind as you put together 878 brown and green pieces. The set also comes with vibrant pink cherry blossum pieces you of which you can swap out with the green leaves.