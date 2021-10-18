LEGO Super Mario Builder Power-Up | $7 | Target

LEGO and Nintendo have been collaborating hard lately with some expansive Mario themed sets. One of which is this cute little builder outfit from Super Mario Maker. For only $7, you can give your LEGO Mario the construction hat and yellow overalls with a toolbelt on in from the game’s cover (and later added as a powerup in Super Mario Maker 2). Pretty fitting for LEGO where the entire mantra is to build. Note this is just the outfit. You’ll need to buy Mario himself separately.

