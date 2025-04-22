Power Up Your Apple Watch On the Go With This Keychain Charger

We love our Apple Watches, but let’s face it. Battery life can leave a bit to be desired. If you’re someone who uses their smartwatch regularly for its GPS capability, perhaps going out for a run or bike ride, you’re probably charging it every day. Compare that to a Garmin, which can last you about two weeks.

However, Apple is Apple, so people will continue to choose it. Though if you want to worry less about your Apple Watch dying on you when heading out for the day, you can expand its battery life with a portable battery.

Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain | 70% off | $15 | StackSocial

This one is designed specifically for Apple Watches. It’s pocket-sized and fits right on your keychain, so you always have it handy. It uses magnetic wireless charging, so when your Apple Watch battery goes low, just slap it onto your keychain for a bit.

This keychain holds 950mAh and is designed for use across the entire Apple Watch series. Hook it onto your car or house keys, your work bag, or whatever you keep on you regularly.

StackSocial normally has this Apple Watch wireless charger keychain for $50, but right now you can get one for 70% off. That brings the price to just $15. The two-pack and four-pack are also discounted, but oddly not as much as the one-pack. So if you want more than one, just add multiple of the one-pack to your cart.