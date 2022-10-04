Jackery Explorer 240 Portable Power Station | $187 | Amazon

You can probably tell from above , but this isn’t your regular , pocket-sized USB battery pack. No way , this lithium-ion power station includes two USB-A ports, plus an AC and a DC outlet. That means you can charge up to four devices at once. Go ahead and charge your laptops, drone batteries, medical devices, mini-fridges, and more . The power station itself can be recharged with any wall or car outlet or even via hooking up some solar panels (sold separately ). Great to have on hand for emergencies or just to make your camping trips a little bit easier. Get one for $187 today only at Amazon.