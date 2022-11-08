6111 Great Northern Popcorn Popcorn Popper Machine | $149 | 15% Off | Amazon

Popcorn. The delicate snack that is good, even when it’s bad. But you’re above the bad microwave stuff—a snob, perhaps—you are on a quest to perfect the crunchy, salty snack. And if your counter space is looking a bit bare, you may want to hint to family that this Popcorn Popper Machine is on your holiday wishlist. This durable machine is made of stainless steel and tempered glass, with a whisper quiet motor—all you’ll hear are those sweet popping sounds. The 4 oz kettle yields about a gallon of popcorn at a time. That’s more than enough for movie night. And under $150? You’re on your way to popcorn excellence, pal.