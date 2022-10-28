Polaroid Players | Polaroid

We write a lot about Bluetooth speakers, but it’s rare we come across any that look as playful as these. The Polaroid Players c ome in four different sizes in a variety of colors that pop. Music can be changed using an analog wheel which means your phone can stay in your pocket while you relax or jam out to your favorite stuff. Pair them with the Polaroid Music app to jump between playlists right from the Polaroid Player itself. Two can even be synced together to create stereo sound. All models are easy to take around with you wherever you want your music to follow you. The Polaroid Players start as low as $60.