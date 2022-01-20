Anker USB-C to Lightning Cable 2-Pack | $24 | Amazon

Anker, who is probably the best charging peripheral maker this side of the Pecos river, has a bunch of good stuff on sale right now at Amazon for up to 40% off. This deal includes a 2-pack of 10ft USB-C to Lightning cables for $24 (normally they’re $40) or a $16 off magnetic charging stand that also has a wireless charging base, so you can power your phone and your AirPods wireless charging case at the same time. If you’re living with the curse of an Apple computer that has almost no ports, this 9-in-1 USB-C PD dock can expand your port selection with a 60W laptop charging USB-C port, a 20W power delivery USB-C port, HDMI and DisplayPort, three USB-A ports (one of which is USB 3.0 with a 5Gbps data rate), a headphone jack, and gigabit ethernet. That’s normally a $150 piece of equipment, and it’s on sale for $105 right now. There’s plenty more to choose from in this sale, so head over to the landing page for more.