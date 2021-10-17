Pikmin 3 Deluxe | $30 | Target

Nintendo Switch owners, if you’re looking for something to play on Switch during this summer, Target has Pikmin 3 Deluxe down to $30. While the Wii U rerelease didn’t receive a lot of attention when it dropped last year, it’s a can’t miss title for those who skipped the original. Like other games in the series, Pikmin 3 is a clever strategy game where you control a squad of little plant creatures. There’s frankly nothing quite like it out there to this day, so consider plucking this one up and taking 33% off.

This story was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 01/12/2021 and updated by Joe Tilleli and Keith Stawarz with new information on 10/17/2021.