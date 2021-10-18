The Battery Organizer | $14 | Amazon | Promo Code 15Q4SESW



Half of the people in the world store their batteries in a place where they’re easy to get to and find should they need to be used. The other half, including me, throw them into a drawer and wonder where the batteries are when they’re needed. Stop being like me and pick up The Battery Organizer, just $14 at Amazon when you use promo code 15Q4SESW. This case holds 93 batteries, including 45 AA, 25 AAA, four 9-volt, eight C, six D, and five flat batteries for good measure. There’s even a removable battery tester in case you need help figuring out which ones are still good. No matter what batteries you store in this organizer, though, it’s better than tossing everything in a drawer. Bet. Go ahead and grab one.