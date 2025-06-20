Please Look at These Ridiculous LEGO Brick Crocs

We've talked about some pretty silly products on this site (see the chicken purse and Tiny Head Bear), but this genuinely made me question if I was hallucinating. Crocs has been known to run a fun collab every now and then, giving us unique gems like Squidward Crocs and these Chip N' Dale ones that give me nightmares. However, I was not prepared for their newest release, which puts the big red boots to shame. Yes folks, these are LEGO Crocs, made to match your own little minifigure.

Now, I was on board when I saw the first picture, but scrolling to the model photos made me a) laugh out loud in my silent office and b) seriously question what dimension I'm in. I think it's the size and overall clunkiness of these shoes that gives me pause, because there's no way we're seriously wearing those out, right? They look beyond silly with a regular outfit on, and seem a little too boxy to comfortably walk in.

That being said, I LOVE an outfit that commits to the bit, so I'm afraid I will have to recommend these and request photo evidence. I'm also obsessed with the minifigure wearing the crocs. He looks like he's having such a good time.

These bad boys release on February 16, so run to Crocs now and sign up for pre orders. Or maybe don't? I'm not sure if we can in good conscience recommend these as actual shoes, but as a display piece or costume, they seem like a great buy.