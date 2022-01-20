Hori D-Pad Controller (L) (Zelda) | $20 | Amazon

The Joy-Con is a wonderful idea, in theory, however, it trades ergonomics and practicality for versatility. It’s great that the controller can be split and in and then turned sideways to operate as two distinct controllers, but that means there are some weird limitations on both ends. Let’s face it, the four buttons as a D-p ad work fine for games where the different directions are separate actions, but using it for platformers to move around is doodoo. Hori has thankfully introduced an alternative in their D-pad controller which does what it sounds like—replaces the four buttons with a proper D-pad. This one is also decked out in Zelda. You can get one right now for just $20.