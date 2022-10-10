Nintendo Switch Pro Controller | $68 | Amazon



The Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Con controllers continue to be an impressive, innovation in expanding the way we can play video games by offering versatile options for one or even two players. However, they still don’t really hold a candle to th e tried and true form factor video game controllers have evolved into over the last 30 years. The Pro Controller is simply the best way to play Nintendo Switch games with its larger analog sticks and buttons, and its comfortable and durable grip, while also including the important leaps in Nintendo’s tech such as gyro controls and HD rumble. Not to mention, it’s also not affected by the dreaded Joy-Con drift.